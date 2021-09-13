Ahead of London arms fair, UK bishops call for end to weapons trade

Ahead of a major arms fair in London, Catholic leaders in the UK are calling for an end to the arms trade.

The Defence and Security Equipment International (DSEI) takes place every two years in the British capital, and brings together members of the arms industry with government officials, military officers, and academics. This year’s event takes place Sept. 14-17.

Catholic leaders have objected to the event in an open letter, saying conflicts fueled by the arms trade “harm the poorest communities, force people to flee their homes as refugees, and have devastating consequences for our environment.” Continue reading

