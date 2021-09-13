Caritas Pakistan shelters worshippers in demolished church

Parishioners of a Pakistani Catholic church partially demolished last month by the government of Sindh province have resumed prayers with the support of the local Caritas unit.

Tarpaulin sheets supported by bamboo poles covered the front side of St. Joseph Church as they celebrated the Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on Sept. 8.

St. Joseph Church of St. Philip’s Parish under the Archdiocese of Karachi is the only surviving church in the Sadiq Nagar area of Karachi following the government’s anti-encroachment drive near two narrow streams locally known as the Gujjar nullah and the Orangi nullah in the wake of the 2019 flash floods in the capital of Sindh province.

Mansha Noor, executive secretary of Caritas Pakistan Karachi, handed over two tarpaulin sheets with four bamboo poles to the church committee this week. Continue reading

