Authentic alternative needed to our individualist culture

“On Religion: Speeches to its Cultured Despisers”. In 1799 this seminal blast against rationalist critiques of Christianity appeared in English, written by a German theologian with the improbable name of Schleiermacher, or veil maker.

It is ironic that we seem to be right back there today. And I’ve really had it. I’m sick to the back teeth of the casual denigration of Christianity, by folk who couldn’t distinguish Jeremiah from John the Baptist, and who seem to lack the slightest clue about our Judaeo-Christian heritage.

Most Christians these days are too nice to object and appear resigned to trailing along to gormless funeral or wedding celebrations as if this sort of cultural/spiritual vacuity is inevitable these days.

Well, not me. I’ve had it! Of course, it’s true also that some of the cheap frothy religion around deserves nothing but the heartiest contempt, not to mention the occasional fundamentalist ravings about the right to conversion therapy and the like. Ugh! And then there are the appalling revelations about sexual depredation and its clerical cover-up. But the old adage applies: “Abusus non tollit usum” — “the abuse doesn’t invalidate the use.”

No, it certainly doesn’t.

Nothing justifies this new descent into know-nothing secularism, with its arrogant dismissal of the Judaeo-Christian roots of our culture.

We seem to have entered, culturally and spiritually, a new dark age. For who knows the Joseph saga anymore, or is at home with the profound humanity of the Psalms or Job?

What chance have we of pricking the Remuera bubble, of facing the scandal of child poverty and nightmarish housing conditions, when the prophetic thundering of an Isaiah or a Micah is a closed book?

What hope in hell do we have of confronting the real cause of global warming, our mindless obsession with economic growth when the Kingdom values of the Man of Nazareth are dismissed by otherwise intelligent citizens?

We live in apocalyptic times but still seem to imagine we can muddle through with the thin gruel of gradualist amelioration. Martin Luther King or Bishop Tutu could tell us a thing or two about that.

Fortunately, matters are not uniformly dire.

Peter Matheson is a Dunedin historian

