Priest who denounced Chile’s most notorious sex abuser gets key Vatican post

Pope Francis has named Mgr. Andrés Gabriel Ferrada Moreira, a priest from Chile who testified against a mentor who sexually abused numerous boys, as the new secretary of Congregation for the Clergy.

The appointment of Archbishop-elect Ferrada signifies a much greater recognition than the Chilean’s recent work at the Vatican.

He was one of the first priests to publicly testify before Chile’s justice system against Fernando Karadima, the most notorious figure in the country’s huge clergy sex abuse scandal.

While Archbishop-elect Ferrada was never sexually assaulted by Karadima, he testified that the former priest had a manipulative personality and was capable of “exerting great influence on people”.

