  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
  2. Odd Spot

The morality of boxing

Thursday, September 23rd, 2021

Why has the Catholic Church not condemned boxing? It is the only sport in the world whose purpose is to hurt your opponent, even to knock them out.

It is a barbaric sport where the participants try to pummel their opponent into oblivion.

It certainly doesn’t belong in a civilized society whose rules are based on divine law. Read more

