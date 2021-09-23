Christchurch diocese gets new General Manager

Simon Thompson is the new General Manager of the Christchurch Diocese.

Currently, Thompson is Manager, Strategy and Planning at Ōtākaro Limited, the Crown-company responsible for the construction and operation of Te Pae Christchurch, New Zealand’s newest large-scale convention centre.

He has also held positions at the Canterbury Earthquake Recovery Authority, Christchurch International Airport and Air New Zealand.

The appointment was announced by the Apostolic Administrator of the Christchurch Diocese and Co-adjutor Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Wellington, Paul Martin SM.

Thompson says he is interested in the position because he will be working for a faith-based organisation where priorities are different from the business world.

He replaces Andy Doherty, who after six years is now working in an administrative capacity with Bishop Paul Donoghue SM in the Cook Islands. Read more

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.