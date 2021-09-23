Pope ‘accepts’ Afghan’s wedding ring as sign of friendship, hope

When Pary Gul, a Christian woman from Afghanistan, met Pope Francis Sep 22, she gave him her wedding ring as a reminder of her husband, who has disappeared and may be dead.

According to the Vatican newspaper, L’Osservatore Romano, Pope Francis accepted the ring, but only on the condition that Gul keep it for him “as a commitment of friendship and a sign of hope.”

Gul, 57, was among 14 Afghan Christians who met the pope just before his weekly general audience. The Italian military helped the three Christian families to flee Kabul after the Taliban takeover in mid-August. They have been resettled in northern Italy by the Meet Human Foundation.

