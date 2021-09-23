Govt considers using refugee quota for at-risk Afghans, as former interpreters continue protest

The Government is considering filling unused refugee quota spots with at-risk Afghans, the first indication New Zealand may follow other countries in committing to taking refugees from Taliban-ruled Afghanistan.

The confirmation came as a group of more than 15 former Afghan interpreters protested outside Parliament for a second day, demanding the immigration minister speak to them about their plea to have family members granted visas.

Immigration Minister Kris Faafoi said he was unable to front the group, but his Labour Party colleagues had met with them. The interpreters want Faafoi to progress stalled family reunification visa applications, and make a commitment to resettle their mothers, fathers, brothers and sisters. Read more

