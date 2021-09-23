Slovak bishop who met Pope Francis last week tests positive for COVID-19

A Slovak bishop of the Greek-Catholic Church, who met Pope Francis when the pontiff visited the central European country last week, tested positive for COVID-19 and is in self-quarantine, the church said.

Pope Francis visited Hungary and Slovakia between Sep 12-15, which was his first trip since having surgery in July.

He presided at a Divine Liturgy, a Byzantine rite used by Eastern Catholic and Orthodox Churches, held outside in Presov in eastern Slovakia on Sep 14, which the bishop attended.

“The Greek-Catholic bishop of Presov, Jan Babjak, tested positive for coronavirus on Sept. 18. He went into self-quarantine immediately. He is vaccinated, and he shows only mild symptoms of the illness,” the church said on Monday.

