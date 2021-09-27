Covid outbreak in Philippine convent kills nine nuns

Nine nuns have died while several others are in critical condition after a Covid-19 outbreak last week struck down 62 sisters of the Religious of the Virgin Mary, the biggest female congregation in the Philippines.

The dead nuns, aged 80 to 90, died due to a lack of vaccination, the congregation said on Sept. 23.

“They did not receive their vaccines because their appointments were canceled. They were in grave danger because of their age,” Sister Maria Anicia Co told Catholic-run Radio Veritas.

Sister Co said not everyone in the congregation received their anti-Covid jabs because several nuns were bedridden and could not get to a vaccine station.

