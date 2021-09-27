Thousands sign petition against massive new housing development in Nelson

A group opposed to a housing development in Nelson’s Kākā Valley are calling on the council to vote against land rezoning that would enable hundreds of homes to be built near the Maitai River.

The Nelson City Council will consider a private plan change request to rezone approximately 287 hectares of land in Kākā Valley at a meeting on Thursday.

The proposed 350-house Maitahi Development has been described by the developer as an innovative housing solution for the city with the aspiration to provide sustainable first-home opportunities to iwi and families with a village atmosphere.

A private plan change application was lodged by the developers, a syndicate between CCKV Dev Co LP and Bayview Nelson Ltd, in April. Read more

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.