Months after Catholic funeral gang members charged

Several months after attending a Catholic funeral service for gang member Taranaki Fuimaono, Police have laid charges against several gang members because of their behaviour during the funeral procession to St Joseph’s Catholic Church, Grey Lynn.

Fuimaono, 43, died in police custody and was facing drug charges at his arrest.

The massive gathering forced authorities to cordon off parts of Grey Lynn, a central suburb, and divert buses from the area “as a precaution to ensure the safety of members of the public in the area”.

While most people behaved within the road rules, Auckland’s Inspector Jacqui Whittaker says camera footage led to 16 drivers being held accountable.

The charges include antisocial behaviour driving while disqualified, driving while forbidden and sustained loss of traction.

All 16 are due to appear in various Auckland area District Courts in the coming weeks.

Whittaker thanked members of the public who came forward with information and footage for their assistance in the investigation.

Intervening on the day of the funeral procession would have put other road users at risk, she added.

“Police decision making when it comes to these types of events will always be about community safety. The driving behaviours of some presented a real risk to those involved, as well as other road users, and will not be tolerated.

“If you choose to put other motorists at risk through dangerous driving activity, such as sustained loss of traction, you can expect the police to hold you to account and your vehicle may be impounded.”

As these matters are before the court, police are not in a position to comment further.

A day following the funeral Auckland District Commander Superintendent Karyn Malthus spoke with Checkpoint’s Lisa Owen saying that “From our point of view, the [funeral] procession went relatively well.

“Yes, there were roads blocked off and we did have to employ traffic management plans, but our aim, as always, is to ensure that everyone on the roads is safe and is kept safe.

“And that’s what we feel that we were able to achieve today”.

