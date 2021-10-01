Architect builds a lego version of the Vatican

  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
Friday, October 1st, 2021

Working quietly in his Chicago-area home during the lull of the pandemic in 2020, Rocco Buttliere cobbled together 67,000 tiny, plastic Lego pieces to create an improbably realistic 3D replica of Vatican City State. He said the most challenging aspect of the Vatican piece was figuring out how to create the dome of St. Peter’s Basilica. Read more

