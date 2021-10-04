  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
What humans can learn from dogs on the feast of St. Francis

Monday, October 4th, 2021

In honour of the feast of St. Francis of Assisi, the NCR hosted a guest columnist, Michael Sean Winters’  beloved St. Bernard, Damiana.

Damiana, says humans would have calmer, more spiritual lives if they were less serious and paid closer attention to the seasons and beauty of nature. Read more

