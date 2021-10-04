Moderator identifies challenges

The Rev Rose Luxford of Oamaru, 30 September, was elected moderator designate at the Presbyterian General Assembly.

For the first time the Assembly gathered online.

Among the challenges Luxford identified are aging, shrinking congregations, and increased compliance issues for churches run largely by volunteers.

“Our Church needs to be realistic about how things are, and make hard decisions, yet we also need to nurture and give oxygen to those things that are healthy, life-giving and surprising. We have amazing, gifted and creative people in the Church and they need to be valued and celebrated,” said Luxford.

Source: Voxy

