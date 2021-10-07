Medication alone not enough to treat mental health issues in Kiwi kids, Unicef warns

A global report investigating the mental health of children and teenagers is calling for urgent funding to help children, and New Zealand is not immune.

The UN’s child protection agency is warning the pandemic will be the latest challenge piled onto an issue that health services are already struggling to match.

The report, which Unicef says is its most comprehensive analysis of children’s mental health this century, raises concerns about New Zealand’s seeming reliance on medication to address mental illness in children. Read more

