Covid-19: Church leaders’ plea for people to get vaccine after death of ‘loving father’

Church leaders are urging everyone to get vaccinated after the death of one of their members, a “loving father of five”.

The 55-year-old man died in Middlemore Hospital on Wednesday morning from Covid-19. He was part of The Assembly of God Church of Samoa in south Auckland.

Rebekah Toleafoa, the church minister’s wife, said on Thursday extended members of the man’s family had not yet received the news, but he was a “loving father of five” and had for 10 years been a dedicated deacon at the Manurewa branch of the church. Read more

