Colombian clinic reverses decision on woman’s euthanasia

Martha Sepúlveda Campo, 51, was ready to die on Sunday.

Days before, she had been all smiles while joking with her son and having a beer to celebrate what would have been her death by euthanasia.

Sepúlveda would have been the first patient without an immediate terminal prognosis — those expected to live for six months or less — to receive euthanasia in Colombia, a country considered a pioneer in the right to a dignified death, both in Latin America and globally.

But on Saturday, a committee from the center where she had planned to undergo euthanasia, the Instituto Colombiano del Dolor, reversed the decision, saying Sepúlveda does not meet the requirement for being terminal.

