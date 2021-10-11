Edith Piaf’s link to Saint Thérèse of Lisieux

With birthday celebrations being downsized, religious services moving back online and indoor playdates getting cancelled, millions of people are having fewer social interactions because of persistently high case numbers and high rates of transmission. It’s not just interactions with friends Read more
Life is full of ironies. And life in the Church is no different. In fact, this past week we just witnessed a bit of irony that stretched right across the Atlantic Ocean, though most people seem to have missed it. Read more
When the Catholic Church officially addresses the question of whether women can be ordained to the priesthood, as it did in “Ordinatio Sacerdotalis,” the answer is generally something along the lines of: “It can’t be done.” To the modern ear Read more
Highly infectious diseases thrive in substandard living conditions. It was true in the 19th century, and as Covid-19 stubbornly continues to spread through the community in our biggest city, it is true here and now. An adequate standard of living Read more