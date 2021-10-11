Edith Piaf’s link to Saint Thérèse of Lisieux

When Edith Piaf was only six years old she was suffering from a form of blindness. She was staying with an aunt who ran a brothel in a town near Lisieux.” The aunt had the idea of taking her niece and her boarders to pray at Thérèse’s tomb, and the arrival of the little troupe in Lisieux must have caused a sensation,” explained Emmanuel Houis, secretary-general of the shrine.

“In any event, Edith Piaf regained her sight,” he said. Read more

News category: Odd Spot.