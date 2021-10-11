Vatican children’s hospital offers COVID booster to fragile patients

New research conducted by the Vatican-owned Bambino Gesù children’s hospital in Rome has found anti-COVID vaccines to be effective in building immunity in young, immunocompromised patients, who are now being advised to get booster shots.

An Oct. 4 hospital news bulletin offered fresh data on the efficacy of anti-COVID vaccines on young patients, particularly those with compromised immune systems, conducted by researchers at Bambino Gesù hospital.

“The results of our studies show that it is essential to protect the most fragile categories by administering the third dose of vaccine, calibrating the dosages, or by using new adjuvanted vaccine formulations capable of enhancing the immune response to the virus and maintaining it over time,” said Professor Paolo Palma, Head of Clinical Immunology and Vaccinology at Bambino Gesù.

