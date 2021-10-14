Euthanisation of non-terminally ill Colombian woman cancelled

The euthanisation of a Martha Liria Sepúlveda Campo, a 51-year-old woman with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, was cancelled, the Colombian Pain Institute (IPS Incodol) announced Saturday.

IPS Incodol reported Oct 9 that the Interdisciplinary Scientific Committee for the Right to Die with Dignity “unanimously concluded to cancel the procedure.”

The committee explained that “the cancellation decision is based on No. 26.6 of Article 26 of Resolution 971 of 2021 of the Ministry of Health and Social Protection, which assigns the Committee within its functions to review the application process and the complete euthanasia procedure, in order to determine any situation that affects it being carried out.”

