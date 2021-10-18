‘No church is perfect’: Anglican bishop becomes Catholic

The ex-bishop of Rochester today claimed ‘no church is perfect’ as he defended his decision to convert to Catholicism.

Michael Nazir-Ali, who was the Bishop of Rochester from 1994 until 2009, could be ordained as a priest as early as next month after spending ‘some years’ considering the change.

It comes as the Roman church faced hundreds of fresh allegations of historic sex abuse in light of a French probe. But Dr Nazie-Ali today said he was not deterred.

When asked by BBC Radio 4’s Today programme why he still decided to convert, he said ‘No church is perfect. The Catholic church is not the only church’ to face such accusations.

Read More

News category: News Shorts, World.