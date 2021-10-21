  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
  2. Odd Spot

A Pagan and a Christian pastor discuss interfaith understanding

Thursday, October 21st, 2021

The reverend Ethan Stark, ordained by the international heathen organization The Troth, and the reverend Andy Behrendt by the mainline Evangelical Lutheran Church in America hosted   “A Pagan and a Pastor: A Necessary Conversation”   in Waupaca, Wisconsin.

The duo answered some frequently asked questions about their faiths and addressed misperceptions each tradition has about the other. Read more

Related Posts:

Additional reading

News category: Odd Spot.

Tags: ,