Catholics urged to get involved in climate response

Caritas says recent government announcements on climate response recognise the urgency of making deep far-reaching changes across all sectors of New Zealand society, and the need to provide climate finance for the poor; but do not go far enough in aiming to cut New Zealand’s emissions sooner.

The New Zealand government recently put out a discussion document for its Emissions Reduction Plan to get to net zero carbon-equivalent emissions by 2050, and announced a four-fold increase in climate finance to poor nations over 2022-2025.

In addition, Climate Minister James Shaw is expected to update its overall climate action pledge (Nationally Determined Contribution) for the United Nations conference on climate change in Glasgow (COP26) in early November. Read more

