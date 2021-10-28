Fiji vaccination of teens going strong

With most of its eligible adult population covered, Fiji’s Covid-19 vaccine rollout for teenagers is gaining pace.

The health ministry says 28,965 children aged 15 to 17 have received a first vaccine dose – and 3,892 teenagers have received a second.

The rollout was recently extended to this age bracket, after vaccination rates covered almost all of Fiji’s eligible adult population aged 18 and over – 95.9 percent of them have received their first vaccine dose, and 84.4 percent have had a second.

Daily reports on new cases of Covid-19 in Fiji continues to show numbers are well down on the peak from late July.

The Health Ministry on Thursday reported 25 new Covid cases, taking the total number of cases to date to almost 52,000.

