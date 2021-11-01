  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
Buy Bible-emblazoned smacking paddle from Amazon

Monday, November 1st, 2021

For $35.95, parents who want to discipline their kids “God’s way” can buy a handmade paddle, complete with Bible verse and free Prime shipping from Amazon.

The online retailer’s algorithm recommended the paddle, which was listed as an “Amazon’s Choice,” a label Amazon uses to describe products that best match a customer’s search. Read more

