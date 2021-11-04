Destiny Church denies making profit from protest group’s anti-lockdown merchandise

Destiny Church admits it’s at the centre of the anti-lockdown group organising protests in Auckland and other parts of the country, but denies it’s making money from selling the group’s merchandise.

The website for The Freedoms and Rights Coalition (TFRC) doesn’t offer much information about those behind the organisation, often referring to the coalition as “the people’s movement.”

But Stuff can reveal the owner of the TRFC’s web domain is Jenny Marshall – Destiny Church’s director of operations and Brian Tamaki’s assistant.

The website solicits donations and sells merchandise – t-shirts, flags and facemasks emblazoned with anti-lockdown messaging. Read more

