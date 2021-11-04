  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
Pastafarians still strain for recognition

Thursday, November 4th, 2021

Sometime next year, the European court of human rights will decide on the case of a Dutch woman who feels unfairly treated because her country’s highest court has told her she cannot wear a plastic colander on her head for her ID photo.

Pastafarians, who are members of The Church of the Flying Spaghetti Monster’s believers wear colanders on their heads in homage to their deity.  Read more

