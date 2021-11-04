Researchers show US Catholic bishops’ denialism on climate change

A university in the United States has, in an environmental research paper, shown how US Catholic bishops’ diocesan communications have “collectively snuffed out the spark of Laudato si’.”

The research titled “US Catholic bishops’ silence and denialism on climate change” was authored by Sabrina Danielsen, Daniel R DiLeo and Emily E Burke from the Department of Cultural and Social Studies, Creighton University, Omaha.

The researchers pointed out that the Catholic Church recognizes climate change as a moral issue, has called for social action, and has the institutional potential to meaningfully address climate change.

Read more

News category: News Shorts, World.