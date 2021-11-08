Cambodian PM promises fourth Covid-19 booster dose

Prime Minister Hun Sen has announced that all Cambodians will receive a fourth dose of vaccine against Covid-19 with the support of development partners.

“We know that we have a limited budget for the fourth dose, but the government may reduce other expenses to buy the vaccine. The government will not [go] bankrupt at any cost,” he said.

The government’s budget was limited but support from the Asian Development Bank and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank would help fund the inoculations, he added.

Hun Sen questioned Australia’s commitment to delivering two million doses of the Pfizer vaccine as promised earlier this year.

