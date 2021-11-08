Episcopal ordination of shot bishop-elect postponed to 2022

The apostolic nuncio to South Sudan has announced the postponement of the episcopal ordination of a Catholic bishop-elect who is recovering from gunshot wounds.

Bishop-elect Christian Carlassare was due to be consecrated as bishop of Rumbek, central South Sudan, on May 23, Pentecost Sunday. But the episcopal ordination was postponed after he was shot in both legs on April 26.

ACI Africa, CNA’s African news partner, reported that Archbishop Bert van Megen, apostolic nuncio to Kenya and South Sudan, announced the delay in an Oct. 30 statement.

“It is my duty to inform you, on behalf of the Holy See, that the episcopal consecration of the Bishop-elect of Rumbek, Rev. Christian Carlassare, has been postponed to 2022, at a date still to be determined,” he said in a letter to local ordinaries and apostolic administrators in South Sudan and Sudan.

Read More

News category: News Shorts, World.