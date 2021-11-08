  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
Fire rips through Christchurch heritage mansion Antonio Hall

Monday, November 8th, 2021

A fire that has ripped through well-known Christchurch heritage mansion Antonio Hall overnight is being treated as suspicious.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand were called to Antonio Hall on Riccarton Rd after 3.30am and found it ablaze.

Antonio Hall is a Category 2 Historic Place and firefighters remain at the site today dampening down hot spots and the last of the flames.

