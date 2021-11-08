Report on handling of abuse cases in Germany’s Munich archdiocese delayed

A report on the handling of abuse cases in Germany’s Archdiocese of Munich and Freising is unlikely to be published before January 2022.

Westpfahl Spilker Wastl, the law firm compiling the report, announced the delay on Nov. 3, reported CNA Deutsch, CNA’s German-language news partner.

The Munich law firm said that the delay was caused by “new findings obtained in the recent past” that required an “intensive review.”

The study’s official title is “Report on the Sexual Abuse of Minors and Vulnerable Adults by Clerics, as well as [other] Employees, in the Archdiocese of Munich and Freising from 1945 to 2019.”

News category: News Shorts, World.