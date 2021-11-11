  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
The hornet that caused havoc at the Vatican

Thursday, November 11th, 2021

Last week a hornet landed on the Vatican’s live webcam overlooking St. Peter’s Square.

Located on a nearby roof, the fixed cam continuously broadcasts around-the-clock view of the square.

But with the unexpected guests crawling around the camera lens, the view has been blurred.  Read more

 

