Life expectancy changes – Covid has stolen 28 million years of life from 31 countries

Thursday, November 11th, 2021

The pandemic’s effects on mortality have been uneven as life expectancy dipped in most places last year, shaving 28.1 million years off the cumulative longevity in 31 countries.

But residents of a handful of places that successfully kept Covid-19 at bay — including New Zealand and Taiwan — actually lived longer. Read more

