Pope: True faith known by sincerity of heart, not hypocrisy of appearances

Christians must strive for a sincere faith that seeks to serve others rather than to exploit the weakest for personal gain, Pope Francis said.

Addressing pilgrims gathered in St. Peter’s Square Nov 7 for his Sunday Angelus address, the pope warned the faithful to be on guard “against hypocrisy, which is a dangerous illness of the soul.”

“This is a warning for all time and for everyone, church and society: to never take advantage of a specific role to crush others, never to make money off the backs of the weakest!” he exclaimed.

After praying the Angelus prayer, the pope expressed concerns over increasing violence in Ethiopia amid reports that Tigray Defense Force rebels were approaching the outskirts of the country’s capital, Addis Ababa.

