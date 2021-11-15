More than 60 Catholic organizations sign Statement on COP26 Draft Agreement

More than 60 Catholic organizations have signed the following Statement on COP26 Draft Agreement by Laudato Si’ Movement.

As Catholics, united for our common home, we urgently ask leaders at the United Nations 26th Climate Change Conference to follow Pope Francis’ leadership in reaching a prophetic final agreement.

The science is clear: an extractive, unsustainable economy, fuelled by fossil fuels, is causing the climate crisis that’s destroying God’s creation and harming the most vulnerable among us the most, those who have done little to cause the crisis.

We owe it to our poorest sisters and brothers, future generations, and all of God’s creation to seize this historic opportunity. In 2015, Pope Francis wrote in Laudato Si’ that fossil fuels need “to be progressively replaced without delay.”

Read More

News category: News Shorts, World.