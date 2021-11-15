  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
Police chase ends in an arrest on altar during funeral

Monday, November 15th, 2021

A 45 minutes police chase ended in a Catholic church where a funeral was being held for an 11-year-old boy who died of cancer.

The suspect knelt in front of a stained-glass window and police handcuffed him on the altar.

Once he was taken away, the funeral resumed. Read more

 

