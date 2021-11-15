Research into growing tissue for organ transplants gets major funding

Overcoming the barriers of engineering living tissues in a lab and growing organs to alleviate the world’s shortage of transplant organs is one step closer, after an Otago researcher was awarded a major fellowship today.

University of Otago (Christchurch) Department of Orthopaedic Surgery and Musculoskeletal Medicine researcher Dr Khoon Lim has been awarded a Rutherford Discovery Fellowship by the Royal Society Te Apārangi, to advance our ability to eventually grow replacement human organs.

‘‘In Aotearoa, the waiting time for an organ donor is often between four and 30 months, and many people suffer complications or die before a donation becomes available,’’ he said. Read more

