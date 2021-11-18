Cairns bishop condemns ‘ignorant, divisive’ parishioners peddling anti-vaccine myths

The head of the Catholic diocese in Cairns has heavily criticised parishioners spreading coronavirus vaccine myths, labelling them divisive and ignorant.

Bishop James Foley this morning said that people within his church were “campaigning against vaccination on all sorts of ill-founded prejudice”.

Among the misinformation Bishop Foley said he had received were claims coronavirus vaccines contained cells from unborn fetuses — erroneous information he said he had no time for.

“In almost 30 years in this position, I’ve never encountered such divisiveness and, dare I say, ignorance,” Bishop Foley said.

“I’m really concluding that I’m wasting my time talking to them and they’re wasting their time talking to me.”

