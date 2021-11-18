‘Extraordinary amount’ collected for Vinnies food bank

Staff at the St Vincent de Paul foodbank were left with the unusual sensation of wondering where to start putting things after a truck loaded to the brim with food arrived at the centre yesterday.

Centre and pastoral co-ordinator Sarah Strang said the Dunedin City Council had done a collection around all its staff and brought in “the most extraordinary amount of food’’, just when the foodbank needed it most.

“I actually can’t believe it.”Read more

