‘Extraordinary amount’ collected for Vinnies food bank

Thursday, November 18th, 2021

Staff at the St Vincent de Paul foodbank were left with the unusual sensation of wondering where to start putting things after a truck loaded to the brim with food arrived at the centre yesterday.

Centre and pastoral co-ordinator Sarah Strang said the Dunedin City Council had done a collection around all its staff and brought in “the most extraordinary amount of food’’, just when the foodbank needed it most.

"I actually can't believe it."

