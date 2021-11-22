Caritas Poland leader: We’ll help those in need for as long as Belarus border crisis lasts

The director of Caritas Poland said on Thursday that the charity will continue to help those in need for as long as the Belarus border crisis lasts.

Speaking at a press conference in Podlipki, northeastern Poland, on Nov 18, Fr Marcin Iżycki stressed that the charity was also attentive to the needs of the local community near Poland’s eastern border.

“As long as the crisis lasts, we will be with all those in need. In our Caritas activities we try to remember all groups affected by the crisis: migrants and refugees, the inhabitants of these areas, and the services,” he said.

Read More

News category: News Shorts, World.