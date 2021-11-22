  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
  2. Odd Spot

Pastor claims giving more money will hasten second coming

Monday, November 22nd, 2021

A right-wing evangelical pastor, Jesse Duplantis, said on live TV that the reason for Jesus’s absence is that congregations do not give enough money to their churches

During the four-day event, ‘Victorython’  in September Jesse Duplantis said: “I honestly believe this – the reason why Jesus hasn’t come is that people are not giving the way God told them to give.” Read more

 

Related Posts:

Additional reading

News category: Odd Spot.

Tags: ,