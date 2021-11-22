Pastor claims giving more money will hasten second coming

An international study of the effect of the pandemic on the faith of young people and families has found widespread disengagement and disconnection, and that many failed to return to church after lockdowns eased. The study, based on research carried Read more
For 40 years, Starbucks has built a business on the premise that it could be the “third place” for its customers. While Starbucks didn’t invent the concept, Howard Shultz, the former CEO, was heavily influenced by the idea and set Read more
“Only one-third of American Catholics believe that the Eucharist is the body and blood of Christ,” the US-based Pew Research Center noted last August. “You see, even Catholics agree with us!” said the Protestants in a sigh of relief. But Read more
Like most of his fellow Italians, Mattia Nanetti, 25, from the northern city of Bologna, grew up with the teachings and sacraments of the Catholic Church in parochial school. Even his scouting group was Catholic. But in September 2019 he Read more