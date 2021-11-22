Queen’s message delivered by Prince Edward to Church of England’s national assembly

Prince Edward delivered Her Majesty’s speech to bishops and clergy at the General Synod after she cancelled her appearance last week following medical advice for her to rest.

Before the address, the Earl of Wessex said the monarch sent her “sincere and deep apologies that she cannot be here today”.

“I think you probably understand why, and she regrets that deeply,” he added.

He then said on his mother’s behalf: “It is hard to believe that it is over 50 years since Prince Philip and I attended the very first meeting of the General Synod.

“None of us can slow the passage of time; and while we often focus on all that has changed in the intervening years, much remains unchanged, including the Gospel of Christ and his teachings.”

