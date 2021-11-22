  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
Grand, tired St Patrick’s will be sold

Monday, November 22nd, 2021

Another of Lawrence’s historic churches, St Patrick’s, is to be sold, in what has been described as a ‘‘wrench’’ for parishioners.

St Patrick’s Catholic Church, Lawrence parish chairman Geoff Blackmore informed the Otago Daily Times of the decision this week, drawing to a close a process that began in December last year.

At that time, Mr Blackmore said the 129-year-old, category 2 heritage-listed church on Colonsay St had significant issues, requiring an estimated $1million to fix. Read more

