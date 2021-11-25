Classmates support student after Catholic priest has her remove gay pride shirt

For the 12-year-old student at St Francis of Assisi School, wearing a favorite old tee shirt with a gay pride message on “Dress Down Day” was nothing new. She had worn it before on relaxed-dress-code days with no problem, she told The Brew.

But this past Friday, at the end of the mass that she and her classmates attended next door at St Francis of Assisi Church in northeast Baltimore, the shirt caused a stir:

At Father John J “Jack” Lombardi’s direction, witnesses told The Brew, the school principal directed the homeroom teacher to tell the girl her shirt would have to come off. The teacher made her remove it in front of the other students as they stood at the back of the church.

