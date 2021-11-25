Economic problems spark rise in Thai suicide rate

The suicide rate in Thailand, especially among teenagers, is on the rise, with experts attributing it to increased stress and despondency fueled by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and resultant economic problems.

According to data from last year, the nationwide suicide rate has risen to 7.37 per 100,000 people from 6.64 the year before.

Among Thai teenagers between the ages of 10 and 19, the rate is five per 100,000, which is especially worrying, according to experts at the country’s Mental Health Department.

Many youngsters commit suicide after feeling depressed over their situation in school or at home, experts say.

