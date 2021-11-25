Ireland: Archbishop Martin launches digital Advent Calendar

Archbishop Eamon Martin has launched the 2021 interactive digital Advent Calendar, which will go live on on the first Sunday of Advent, 28 November.

Now in its eighth year, the unique digital Advent Calendar offers resources for the parish, school and for families which can be accessed behind a virtual door each day during the season of Advent.

The content is aimed at assisting people of all ages to pray and reflect on how best we can keep Christ at the centre of our Christmas preparations during this special liturgical season.

Welcoming this year’s Advent Calendar, Archbishop Eamon said: “After another difficult year of living with the Covid-19 pandemic, the season of Advent arrives and offers us a new beginning and a promise of hope for better times.”

