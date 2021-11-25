Lifelong health toll from childhood adversity revealed in New Zealand research

Poor mental health is almost three times more prevalent among people in New Zealand who experienced four or more “adverse childhood events” compared with people who experienced none, Auckland University research suggests.

The study covered eight types of childhood adversity: Emotional, physical or sexual abuse, and growing up in a household where there was violence, substance abuse, mental illness, divorce, or a household member behind bars.

“Toxic stressors in childhood can take a lifelong toll on many aspects of our health,” says Associate Professor Janet Fanslow, of the School of Population Health in the Faculty of Medical and Health Sciences. “The effects ripple across society to create a huge burden on family and whānau, our health service and the economy.” Read more

