Supreme Court rejects ‘exceptional’ basis for health professionals and teachers ‘no jab, no job’ appeal

Small groups of health professionals and teachers challenging the Government’s Covid-19 vaccine mandate have lost a bid for an exceptional appeal direct to the Supreme Court.

New Zealand Doctors Speaking Out with Science (NZDSOS) and its related group for teachers (NZTSOS) lost the first part of their case in the High Court earlier this month.

The usual next step would be an appeal to the Court of Appeal against that outcome but they wanted to “leap frog” that court in favour of going directly to the top court, the Supreme Court. Read more

